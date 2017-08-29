Inter are finding it difficult to sign both Shkodran Mustafi and Eliaquim Mangala and the Serie A giants are now considering some alternatives to the Arsenal and Man City defenders. The Gunners do not want to sell Mustafi on Inter’s conditions. The GermanThe Italian broadcasters also claim that in the last few hours Inter have tried to set up a player-swap deal to sign West Ham defender Angelo Obgonna. The nerazzurri offered Brozovic in exchange for the former Juventus defender who, however, does not want to leave the Premier League and is not willing to make return to Italy.Meantime, the nerazzurri have blocked the exit of Andrea Ranocchia as Luciano Spalletti could be left with short of options at the back in case of injury or suspensions. The Italian defender is the only centre-back left at Spalletti’s disposal alongside Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda.