Mustafi and Mangala hard to sign: Inter prepare swap deal to sign West Ham defender
30 August at 13:30Inter are finding it difficult to sign both Shkodran Mustafi and Eliaquim Mangala and the Serie A giants are now considering some alternatives to the Arsenal and Man City defenders. The Gunners do not want to sell Mustafi on Inter’s conditions. The German can leave on loan with obligation to buy but Inter only want a loan move with option to buy not to mention that the two parties have yet to reach an agreement over the player’s price-tag. As of today it is difficult to see Mustafi join Inter before the end of the transfer window.
Mangala, on the other hand, want to join Inter but the Frenchman has not been allowed by Manchester City to move to Milan, Sky Italia reports.
The Italian broadcasters also claim that in the last few hours Inter have tried to set up a player-swap deal to sign West Ham defender Angelo Obgonna. The nerazzurri offered Brozovic in exchange for the former Juventus defender who, however, does not want to leave the Premier League and is not willing to make return to Italy.
Meantime, the nerazzurri have blocked the exit of Andrea Ranocchia as Luciano Spalletti could be left with short of options at the back in case of injury or suspensions. The Italian defender is the only centre-back left at Spalletti’s disposal alongside Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda.
