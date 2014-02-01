Mustafi talks of Alexis Sanchez’s possible Arsenal exit

Arsenal's German international defender Shkodran Mustafi was asked about his thoughts regarding the rumors that link Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez with a move to Manchester United.



The former Sampdoria defender stated that. "I am convinced that Sanchez will continue to play and that he wont retire but where he will play? I don't know what to tell you as I am not involved in these matters. He is a great player and has many options. Obviously I hope that he stays with us as he has a lot of quality. But as I said this is his decision and I have really nothing more to add to that."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)