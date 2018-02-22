Mutu on Ibrahimovic: "He isn't injured..."
16 March at 20:37Adrian Mutu has played for many top end clubs in his career like Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea. Here is what he had to say on Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he spoke to the press (Telekom via IlBianconero):
"José Mourinho? I don't care about José Mourinho since he is only focused on the results. He doesn't look at your overall game and performance since he only looks at goals and trophies. Ibrahimovic? I have received some informations telling me that Ibra isn't injured but he isn't on good terms with Mourinho. This would be the reason why he hasn't been playing of late....".
Ibrahimovic hasn't practically played this season for Man United but he did score 28 goals for them in 46 games last season. Even at 36 years old, Ibra is still viewed as a top end striker who can still make the difference. It remains to be seen in what physical shape he is in...
