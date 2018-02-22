N'Golo Kante in funny video: 'I'm not an alien'
01 March at 17:45N’Golo Kante has revealed the secrets behind his success.
The French midfielder was a little-known player several years ago when he plied his trade at Caen, but became a sensation when his tireless running and great overall play propelled Leicester City to an unexpected Premier League title in 2016.
Picking up where he left off, he joined Chelsea for 38 million, and promptly won another title there, as well as the Premier League Player of the Year award.
Speaking to F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch, the Bleu said that he leveraged his “determination” to succeed.
After being compared to an alien, the 26-year-old modestly replied “I’m like you!”.
It was just one of many funny answers, which you can watch for yourselves below...
