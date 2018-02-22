The French midfielder was a little-known player several years ago when he plied his trade at Caen, but became a sensation when his tireless running and great overall play propelled Leicester City to an unexpected Premier League title in 2016.

​Picking up where he left off, he joined Chelsea for 38 million, and promptly won another title there, as well as the Premier League Player of the Year award.

​Speaking to F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch, the Bleu said that he leveraged his “determination” to succeed.

After being compared to an alien, the 26-year-old modestly replied “I’m like you!”.

It was just one of many funny answers, which you can watch for yourselves below...