N’Zonzi: have Juventus retired from race to sign Chelsea & Man City midfield target?
30 December at 19:41Juventus are not likely to make an official offer to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi in January, according to various reports in Italy. The French midfielder is said to be a long-time target of the Old Lady who, however, has just signed Tomas Rincon from Genoa and could sign Axel Witsel from Zenit St. Petersburg, leaving no space for another centre midfielder in their squad.
In addition to that, N’Zonzi has a € 30 million release clause which Juventus are not willing to meet in January, also because the former Stoke man can’t play in Champions League as he has already featured in this year’s competition with Sevilla.
If the news is confirmed, Chelsea and Manchester City would remain the only two clubs open to welcome the player’s services in the incoming transfer window. As we previously reported, however, Pep Guardiola’s side are in pole position to sign the 27-year-old midfielder given the knee injury suffered by Ilkay Gundagon who is set for a lengthy lay-off and will remain out of action for several months.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
