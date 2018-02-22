Real Madrid have finished preparing ahead of the derby against Atlético de Madrid tomorrow, Sunday, at the Bernabéu.

Zidane will have all of his players at disposal except for Nacho, who is still recovering from his muscle injury, in addition to Luca Zidane who didn't train today as he played with Real Madrid's reserve team.

One player that has trained for the second consecutive day is Varane. The Frenchman has trained with a strip on his right leg, where he has discomfort and we will have to see if Zidane decides to play him tomorrow, or he if he will rest him ahead of the game against Juventus, which Sergio Ramos will miss due to suspension.

Laughter and jokes were constant in the first part of the session in which the Zidane divided the group into two. A session marked by the cold and rain in Madrid.