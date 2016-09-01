Nagatomo: "I spoke with Sneijder & Melo before joining Galatasaray"

Inter's Japanese international full-back, Yuto Nagatomo, who joined Galatasaray on a season long loan, made his debut against Sivasspor and spoke about the transfer after the match.



The former Cesena defender stated that: "From the first day I arrived here I have found a beautiful atmosphere here. My coach and my teammates are doing everything possible to help me. I ahve only trained twice with the team, it has not been easy, I am in a new league, in a new team, I think I still need a bit more time.



"I have spoken with Wesley Sneijder and Felipe Melo and they both told me that i have joined a perfect club with a great following" Nagatomo continued.



In conclusion he was asked about why he chose the number 55 shirt to which he replied: "I have always liked the number 5 but here it was takes so I decided to take the number 55, which is the same number I had when at Inter."