Nagatomo's agent confirms: "He will return to Inter"

Yuto Nagatomo’s agent Roberto Tukuda was interviewed by FCInterNews regarding his client’s transfer to Galatasaray.



Firstly Tukuda revealed why the Japanese international decided to move on, albeit on a temporary basis.



“Lately he has only played a little. The coach Luciano Spalletti has made and is making different choices. Since there is the World Cup on the horizon, like all other national players, he hopes to play with more continuity to get ready for it.”



Tukuda then discussed why Nagatomo chose Galatasaray over the other interested clubs.



“He left a great club like Inter to go to an equally prestigious club in Galatasaray. They are an ambitious team, just like Yuto is an ambitious person. The player is happy with his new destination, and he is ready to try and help them win the league title.”



He concluded the interview by discussing what the future holds for the 31-year-old after the loan spell.



“It is a loan of five months, then he will return to Inter. At the end of the season, along with Inter we will see what the situation is and take a decision on his future.”