Roma midfielderhas been speaking to Gazzetta.it. The 28-year-old Belgian international has been linked with a move to Chelsea since last summer but talking to the Italian journal, he aimed to put the record straight.

He explained that; “"In Rome I'm fine. My family is happy and even the weather is often good. Sometimes you make choices for the money, others for the quality of life, which matters a lot to me. Also, if I went to England, I would have to start from scratch, but I repeat: I am very well in Rome."



The player has been in stunning form this season for the capital club and has even taken over the captain’s armband in the absence of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi. If Stamford Bridge is out of the question this summer, Nainggolan left the door ajar over a possible move to China when he stated that; "China? Currently no, but you can never say never. We need to see right now."