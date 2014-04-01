Nainggolan - A 21st Century Roman Gladiator
02 March at 16:30
Since Arturo Vidal’s departure to Bayern Munich in summer of 2015, the reign of the best box to box midfielder in the Serie A has been overtaken by Belgian Radja Nainggolan. The Roma midfielder has been on and off the transfer radar of nearly every major club for the past few years, most notably rejecting the advances of both Juventus and Chelsea.
Instead Nainggolan has remained in the Italian capital to continue to help fight for Scudetto.The Giallorossi are reaping the rewards of his decision, now sitting seven points behind Juventus in second place with a large stretch of season yet to be played. Nainggolan’s five goals in the last four Serie A games not to mention his never ending passionate play, are a propelling force behind Roma’s challenge to the Old Lady. With plans of a new stadium now passed by the city of Rome, Giallorossi tifosi can only hope that they can keep their prized midfielder for the opening of their spectacular venue.
With the fight, work rate, and energy comparable to Gattuso yet a scoring touch and eye for goal in the form of Nedved, Nainggolan’s characteristics cover the whole spectrum. Roma coach Spalletti has been playing the Belgian in a more advanced role, which allows him to get more frequent looks at goal. This ultimately is what sets Nainggolan apart. Both his role and characteristics are maximised by the formation, even more so considering his supporting midfielder's are De Rossi and Strootman.
The title for the best midfielder in the world is a short but varied one. Nainggolan has all the fight of an underdog boxer, yet still has the grace and composure around the goal to score over ten goals a season. He covers an incredible stretch of the pitch and never hesitates to sacrifice his body. One begins to wonder if he has a weakness.
Off the field, Radja Nainggolan continues to be the entertainer he is on it. His comments about never speaking to his teammate Miralem Pjanic following his departure to Juventus were the provoking of a fierce rivalry. More recently he has gone against the Old Lady again, this time associating Juventus’ recent success with dubious penalty awards and free kicks. Is he playing on the media to bring himself more attention? Perhaps the Belgian has resurrected an old Roman emotion to gain the love of the people.
Just like a gladiator on the arena battles for his life yet entertains the masses in process, Nainngolan’s fervour captures the people and overwhelms opponents. Considering how much Manchester United paid for Pogba, it will take a treasure chest for Roma to allow one of Europe’s top midfielder's to depart. Giallorossi faithful will want their gladiator to welcome their new Coliseum in a few years time, but only time will tell if this is to be. Until then it is certain that Nainggolan will be the linchpin in the Roma midfield as they continue to compete in both Serie A and Europe.
David Baleno
