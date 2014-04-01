



Instead Nainggolan has remained in the Italian capital to continue to help fight for Scudetto.The Giallorossi are reaping the rewards of his decision, now sitting seven points behind Juventus in second place with a large stretch of season yet to be played. Nainggolan’s five goals in the last four Serie A games not to mention his never ending passionate play, are a propelling force behind Roma’s challenge to the Old Lady. With plans of a new stadium now passed by the city of Rome, Giallorossi tifosi can only hope that they can keep their prized midfielder for the opening of their spectacular venue.



Since Arturo Vidal’s departure to Bayern Munich in summer of 2015, the reign of the best box to box midfielder in the Serie A has been overtaken by Belgian Radja Nainggolan. The Roma midfielder has been on and off the transfer radar of nearly every major club for the past few years, most notably rejecting the advances of both Juventus and Chelsea.Instead Nainggolan has remained in the Italian capital to continue to help fight for Scudetto.The Giallorossi are reaping the rewards of his decision, now sitting seven points behind Juventus in second place with a large stretch of season yet to be played. Nainggolan’s five goals in the last four Serie A games not to mention his never ending passionate play, are a propelling force behind Roma’s challenge to the Old Lady. With plans of a new stadium now passed by the city of Rome, Giallorossi tifosi can only hope that they can keep their prized midfielder for the opening of their spectacular venue.

With the fight, work rate, and energy comparable to Gattuso yet a scoring touch and eye for goal in the form of Nedved, Nainggolan’s characteristics cover the whole spectrum. Roma coach Spalletti has been playing the Belgian in a more advanced role, which allows him to get more frequent looks at goal. This ultimately is what sets Nainggolan apart. Both his role and characteristics are maximised by the formation, even more so considering his supporting midfielder's are De Rossi and Strootman.



The title for the best midfielder in the world is a short but varied one. Nainggolan has all the fight of an underdog boxer, yet still has the grace and composure around the goal to score over ten goals a season. He covers an incredible stretch of the pitch and never hesitates to sacrifice his body. One begins to wonder if he has a weakness.