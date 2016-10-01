Nainggolan whispers that teammate wants Arsenal return

AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan has released an interview with Roma TV with the Belgian striker who did not only talked about his future but whispered his teammate Szczesny wants to make return to the Emirates at the end of the season.



The Poland goalkeeper joined AS Roma on loan in summer 2015. After his first year at the club the giallorossi managed to keep him at the club for one more season but the Serie A giants are rumoured to be not willing to sign the player on a permanent deal, therefore Szcesny could make return to Arsenal at the end of the season.



​Nainggolan is a transfer target of Chelsea and Inter but the Belgian has – once again – played down transfer rumours. “I made a choice and that’s a choice for my life”, Nainggolan said.



The interviewer of the Belgian star was his teammate Szczesny and when the latter asked Nainggolan if he’d ever move to Arsenal the Belgian replied: “They have never made contact to sign me but if they would I may have to join them given the way to [Szczesny] talk about the club.”

