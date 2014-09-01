Nainggolan: 'Contacts with Inter? Ask Roma...'

This coming Sunday, Inter are set to face off against Roma in what should be a great match. Radja Nainggolan spoke to Sky Sport earlier today, here is what he had to say: " Pioli? I know him well, he was my coach for a little while and he helped me grow as a player. For me, he is a great coach and he is proving it at Inter. I really like the way he coaches and the relationship he has with his players. It won't be an easy game as both clubs are coming into this one in good shape".



PAST CONTACTS WITH INTER? - "I have never been in contacts with Inter but you really have to ask Roma about this".



THIS MOMENT - " We are doing well and we are pretty consistant but we are still a little off Juve. We have to keep playing like this and hope to win the most game possible".



SPALLETTI- " He wants discipline and since he is here, we are doing very well".



STADIUM? - " The stadiums in Italy are old and it is important for a big club like Roma to own a stadium".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)