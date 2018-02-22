Nainggolan hands Chelsea, Arsenal transfer blow and praises Salah
01 May at 11:10AS Roma superstar Radja Nainggolan has handed a blow to the hopes of Chelsea and Arsenal of signing him and has also praised Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, ahead of the giallorossi's Champions League semi-final second leg clash against the Reds on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Nainggolan has emerged as one of Serie A's best midfielders since he joined from Cagliari in the summer of 2014. This season, the Belgian has been an important player for Eusebio di Francesco's side and has played a role in taking the side to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. He has appeared 29 times in the Serie A, scoring four times and assisting nine times.
In an interview that Nainggolan gave to the Times, he dealt a big blow to the hopes of Chelsea and Arsenal of signing him. He said: "Now I only think of Rome. People have written about me everyday over the last ten years, but I am still here."
"With Chelsea there was something, it was not done, but they were interested in me. It happened last season, after they won the Premier League . In the end, however, the choice was not complicated for me, I like English football and I also like watching the games, but I'm almost 30 years old.
"Should I start again? Difficult to think so. And then I hate the rain: we were in Liverpool two days, it did not stop raining for a moment and it was also cold. Do you see the differences that are here in Italy?"
Nainggolan was full of praise of Liverpool's on-fire star Mo Salah, he said: "I'm really happy for him for what he's doing. to see him score two beautiful goals against us, but yes, he is a fantastic player, he was already strong in Rome, and now he is even better ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments