Nainggolan: 'I am ready to stay with Roma for life...'
02 February at 22:28Many clubs have been after him but Nainggolan seems very happy in Rome. Here is what the Belgian midfielder had to say to Sky Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb) about his future :
" Roma? I am very happy here and I don't see any reasons why I would want to leave. I am living well and I have everything that I need. I might sign here for life since I have rejected many teams in the past. If the team decides to sell me in the future then I can't do much but at the moment, I am very happy to be here in Rome".
Spalletti versus EDF? " I think that Eusebio is a little more quiet since Spalletti gets very nervous. Di Francesco is always fully focused on the work that we have to do which is good. He knows what he wants. Totti? He was an amazing player, everyone loved him. We miss his presence on the pitch but he now has a new role with the club and he often comes to see us in the dressing room. Kids? I grew up without a father so I always try to be there for my kids. My mom showed me many things but I left my home at an early age. It isn't easy to leave at 17 but it made me mature quicker. I always try to teach my kids many things since this is very important in life".
