"No goals in Europe? I hope I've saved them for games like these. When it arrives, it arrives, I'm not to hung up on it. I hope that we'll have a good match, who scores doesn't matter.

"Liverpool? We can't underestimate them, they are strong. They eliminated the Man City, who has won the Premier League this season. It will be an open match, neither team is the favourite.

"Salah? There's not only him, he scores a lot of goals but that's also thanks to his teammates. They have many good players. Salah is definitely an important player, very strong, he did very well here in Rome and now he's doing history in England, already in his first year," Nainggolan concluded.