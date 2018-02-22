Roma’s midfield powerhouse Radja Nainggolan has been speaking to Il Tempo about the fight for the scudetto, and his sides much anticipated Champions League clash with Barcelona next week.



Asked who he wanted to see lift the scudetto between Juventus and Napoli, he replied; “The truth is, I would prefer to see Juve win the league.



“I’ve got nothing against Napoli, but because we have finished second for the last five years, to see a different team winning to Juve would make me angry. I also don’t want to have to face (Dries) Mertens if he wins the title.”



On the upcoming challenge against Barcelona, he declared that; “The good thing for us is that we have nothing to lose. We’ve exceeded expectation in Europe and nobody expects us to beat them.



“This can be our strength however because we are considered to be eliminated already and this will motivate us even more.”

On his lifestyle; “I won’t change this. I’ve always said that I don’t want to continue playing until I’m 40 for one simple reason; I love to enjoy my life.



“I love football of course but it’s my hobby and the most important thing is to love life. I don’t play for a big club just to stay inside the house all day.”



On the infamous video from December 31 last year; “I made a mistake and straight away I picked up the phone to apologise because I set a bad example. I have two daughters and I always try to teach them how to behave properly. The club fined me and I accepted the decision.”



Finally, on transfer rumours; “There was an offer from Spalletti at Inter but nothing concrete. There was a little interest from China too, but nothing serious.



“I would be a liar if I said that money didn’t interest me, but in the past I’ve refused important offers and I’m happy in Rome.”