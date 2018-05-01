Radja Nainggolan thinks that Roma have a heck of a tall order awaiting them in the Champions League tonight.

Three goals behind Liverpool after losing 5-2 at Anfield, the Giallorossi star thinks that making a second unlikely comeback will be harder this time.

Beaten 4-1 in Barcelona, Roma came back with an incredible 3-0 win in the quarter-finals to knock out the Cules.

Now that the Lupi have to do it again, the Belgian thinks

Speaking to journalists ahead of the game, the former Cagliari man said that:

"We know it's difficult, but it was also difficult against Barcelona and we did that," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have to believe in what we can do. We have to try to score three goals without committing defensive mistakes.”

Liverpool were 5-0 ahead on 69 minutes in the first leg, but allowed Eusebio Di Francesco’s side to score twice late. The Romanisti are hoping that Jurgen Klopp’s defensive frailties could be enough to swing the game in their favour.

But the presence of Mo Salah will haunt the Giallorossi, Nainggolan thinks:

"In these games, opponents hurt you the moment you are distracted. You have concentrate for 95 minutes, give everything and turn around the result.

"They have been more consistent against us [than Barcelona], unfortunately we couldn't be for 90 minutes."

that “it may even be more difficult than against Barcelona, because [Liverpool] are better physically.”