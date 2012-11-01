Nainggolan pays the price for his Instagram post

Some speculate Instagram’s market value to be around €250 billion, but the social media platform has cost Roma’s Radja Nainggolan more than €100,000. The star midfielder has been fined by the club for his now infamous New Year’s celebration Instagram video.



The video, which features the Giallorossi workhorse smoking, drinking, cursing, and playing with pyrotechnics, quickly went viral for it’s outrageous contents. Compounding the controversy was that, the man they call, “Ninja” actually posted it himself. It wasn’t a bystander, nor a leak, it was from his own hand.



Initially it was expected to be benched by the club for this weekend’s highly-anticipated match against Atalanta. Riding the bench is still a possibility, but the financial punishment may be deemed enough by the club to allow him to take the pitch.



Juventus sold Arturo Vidal for his off-field behavior. Such an eventuality remains unlikely for Nainggolan, but has been speculated about.