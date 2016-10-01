Nainggolan: 'Roma is my home. I could've joined Chelsea but...'

Radja Nianggolan spoke to the press during a football event in Milano, here is what he had to say: "The defeat against Sampdoria was our fault, we had to do better. The referees decisions are part of football. Kessié? He is doing great with Atalanta, he will become a great player. Similar style to Pogba? I am only concentrated on the team's success. Chelsea? Yes I could've joined them indeed but I am happy at Roma and I did not want to leave Italy. Inter or Juve?Inter are doing great under Pioli. We won't be cheering for anybody. We are still second in the standings but we will have to do better. In the end, we have to focus on our games and that's all. The season is still very long".



GORDON TO CHELSEA? - Chelsea and Antonio Conte like Craig Gordon a lot. As Sky Sport are reporting, Chelsea are ready to submit another offer to Celtic for their keeper.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

