Nainggolan's agent met with AS Roma
04 January at 20:00Alessandro Beltrami, who is the agent of Radja Nainggolan, was at Trigoria yesterday for a meeting with the club's directors Monchi, Totti and Baldissoni to reassure them that the player knows he has made a mistake following his instagram live video from New Years Eve Calciomercato.com has learned.
The agent tried to defend, where possible, the position of this client at the club, after the player received a hefty fine and may also be benched for a few matches following the tirade which went viral, similar to how Dybala is being treated by Juventus.
During this meeting, Roma and Beltrami also discussed the future of another one of his clients, namely Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, born in 1997. The youngster is heavily sought after by Inter whilst Juventus could make a blitz for him at any time, whilst Roma wanted to inform themselves of the situation whilst clearing the air regarding Nainggolan. For now nothing will happen regarding Barella who is expected to end the season with Cagliari, but the Giallorossi want to put themselves in a good position for the summer.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
