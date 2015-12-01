Chinese side Beijing Gouan are interested in signing Radja Nainggolan this month and have sent emissaries to Italy to hold talks for the same but a deal could hinge on Edin Dzeko’s impending move to Chelsea, reports SportItalia.

The 29-year-old Nainggolan has been an important player for the giallorossi over the last three seasons and has done well for them this season as well, scoring twice and assisting three times in 17 appearances in the Serie A. The capital side though, could be willing to offload the Belgian due to his disciplinary problems and how Roma will ease FFP restrictions.

SportItalia believe that after having signed Cedric Bakambu for a 40 million euros fee, Beijing Gouan are intent on making Nainggolan their second marquee signing of the month. They have sent their officials to Rome in the hope of striking a deal for the midfielder.

While the side from the Chinese capital are offering ten million more than the 40 million euros fee that Guangzhou Evergrande are offering, a deal could depend on whether Chelsea end up signing Edin Dzeko or not. If Roma do sell the Bosnian, they could well stop listening to offers for Nainggolan and refuse to sell him this month.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)