Nainggolan set for Roma January exit
15 January at 09:30Roma star Radja Nainggolan is set to leave Roma in the current transfer window. According to several Italian papers the Belgium International is prepared to leave the Italian capital in the current transfer window.
Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande have offered the € 50 million to sign the 24-year-old and the Serie A giants are determined to accept the offer.
The player is reportedly open to move to China as he has been offered a € 12 million-a-year deal. Roma chiefs have already met their Guangzhou counterparts and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport an agreement is close to being reached.
If Guangzhou sign the player on a permanent € 50 million deal, they would be required to pay up to € 44 million in taxes, that’s why Nainggolan may move to China on loan with option to buy.
Nainggolan had been chased by Chelsea and Manchester United as well but there are no fresh rumours regarding his possible move to Premier League in the current transfer window.
