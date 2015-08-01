Nainggolan to face Dybala-esque punishment at Roma

Radja Nainggolan’s over exuberant New Year celebrations continue to be debated across Italy. After the controversial Instagram video, the Twitter tirade against journalists and then finally the apology, the ball is now in Roma’s court. The club must now decide which measures to take against the Belgian midfielder. Having been fined, he will also be excluded from this weekend’s match against Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico.



The Giallorossi could opt to punish the ex-Cagliari man in a similar way to Juventus with Paulo Dybala. They may relegate him to the substitutes bench for a few matches in order to send a clear message to him, as well as the other members of the squad. Indeed, a rest could also do Nainggolan himself some good as he would be forced to miss the match against Inter after the break, should he pick up a booking against the Bergamo side on Saturday.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)