Nainggolan warns Liverpool: ‘I dream of winning the Champions League’
19 April at 10:20Roma star Radja Nainggolan has spoken to Uefa’s official website talking about the giallorossi’s Champions League campaign.
The Serie A giants will face Liverpool in the opening tie of the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition next week: “I’ve always given my best for this club and for these fans”, Nainggolan said.
“It can happen to make mistakes but the most important thing is to do the best we can and we always did it.”
“Every guy who plays this game dreams of winning the Champions League. I’ve been working so hard during my career and this semi-finals are a dream come true. It’s such a special competition, you can always qualify because anything can happen in 90 minutes. If you make mistakes you pay for them.”
“It’s a short path but it can be very rewarding. We will do our best to make the fans happy. We are all really motivated. We won’t play against an Italian team. It’s a different atmosphere and it gives you a lot of motivation.”
