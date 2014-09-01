Nainggolan: ‘Why I hate Juventus’

No secret Radja Nainggolan has any sympathy for Juventus. The Roma star has said several times that he does not like Juventus and in his last interview with Il Romanista he revealed why he ‘hates’ the Old Lady.



“I’ve no regrets about what I said, I hate Juventus since I was a player of Cagliari”, the Belgium International said.



“The behaviour of some of their players made me hate Juventus and sometimes referee seemed influenced as well. Once they gave two penalties against us [Cagliari] but both fouls were committed outside the area in my opinion. That time I said that some things never change.”



​Nainggolan has recently signed a contract extension with Roma.



In the same interview he explained why he decided to snub moves away from the Olimpico last summer although several top clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United - were interested in welcoming his services. The contract of the 29-year-old expires in 2021.

