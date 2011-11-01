Nainggolan: ‘Why I will never join Juventus’
04 February at 12:00Roma star Nainggolan has revealed that he rejected a chance to move to Juventus in the past. Talking to Sky Sport, the Belgium International said: “Pjanic is one of my closest friends. Probably he is not my best mate, but I usually talk to him and to his family. He tells me he is happy at Juve. He is in a big club, they win trophies and their history talks for them.”
“Personally, however, I would have made a different choice. It is too easy to join Juventus. It’s normal to win trophies there. I want to have a key role. A win against them in Rome would be special for us.”
“I didn’t make the same choice Pjanic did in the past because joining Juventus would have been too easy.”
“I would do again what I did in the past. That’s the way I am. I’ve always spent lot of time in the clubs that I have joined. I’ve always lived in good places.”
