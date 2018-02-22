Naples mayor slams thieves Juventus
30 April at 17:35Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris has launched a scathing attack on Serie A leaders Juventus via his official Facebook page.
“I’ll always be a proud Neapolitan, in joy and sorrow, with our flaws and strengths,” De Magistris wrote on his Facebook page.
“Our city and the Neapolitan people are tired of injustice. We’ll take back everything you’ve taken from us. We’ll conquer what belongs to us. It’s nothing more than what we have a right to.
“The difference between us and those who usurp our rights is that we still live to be loving and have a great and profound sense of humanity, while they feel strong and powerful by stealing from the state or football.
“We’ll take it all back, without any complaints or a hat in hand but with a fight and our backs straight.
“Our dignity is priceless, our thirst for justice is vast and profound. Unity wins, knocking down the palaces of corrupt powers, while conquering our targets.”
