Napoli 0 - 1 Juventus: Tops & Flops from the first half

The guests lead by a goal after the first half at the Stadio San Paolo in tonight's big match in the Serie A between Napoli and Juventus after former Partenopei Gonzalo Higuain scored early in the half.



Despite being in the lead Juventus have struggled due to the incredible high pressure they've been put under by Napoli but the Bianconeri have been much more concrete and clunical when going forward.



TOPS



Jorginho: Probably the most important player in Maurizio Sarri's team. Sees and executes passes that no-one else but he can imagine plausible let alobe possible.



Allan: A beast. The reason why Napoli's high pressure is so successful as he alone chases the life out of Khedira, Pjanic and Matuidi.



Higuain: He is in form again. Delightful little finish for the goal coupled with fantastic movement and intelligent passing displaying what a class player he is.



FLOPS:



De Sciglio: His nonchalant defending almost cost Juventus a penalty. Positioning and technique very poor as Insigne has run him ragged.



Matuidi: Quite possibly Juventus worst performer in the first 45 minutes. Completely out of the rhythm of the match, constantly caught out of position and looks confused at best.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)