Napoli are ready to unveil Hrvoje Milic as their latest signing.



The 28-year-old Croatian full-back is a free-agent having left Greek side Olympiacos last month and the former Fiorentina player will provide emergency cover for Algerian Faouzi Ghoulam who continues his recovery from a knee injury.



Milic, who has made six appearances for his national team, is already at Castel Volturno and is expected to complete his medical tomorrow morning before signing a contract until the end of the current campaign for around €200,000.



Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri wants cover for Portuguese star Mario Rui, who is currently deputising for the stricken Ghoulam and has been mulling over the situation with Milic for the past 48 hours.



The Algerian was making a good recovery but pulled up in training before the recent home game against Lazio and is set for another lengthy stay on the sidelines which could see him out for the remainder of the campaign.