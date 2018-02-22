Napoli: Agent dismisses claims that Hamšík will join Chelsea
07 May at 14:40During an interview with CalcioNapoli24.it, a member of Marek Hamšík’s entourage has moved to deny suggestions that Chelsea are in with a good chance of signing him during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what Martin Petráš had to say on the matter:
“I have spoken to Marek, he is very disappointed. The team believed in the Scudetto and ran Juventus very close, so of course there is disappointment. Referees? No one has said a word, they have nothing to do with what happens. The players know that the disappointment they feel just now is because of what happened on the pitch and not refereeing decisions.
“Chelsea on Hamšík? It’s the first time I’ve heard of it. I don’t think so, I don’t know anything about this. He’s trying to keep a positive spirit within the group just now. Next year there is great desire to start again and try to win the league title. I know someone who wants to leave Naples, while Maurizio Sarri’s future must also be clarified.”
(CalcioNapoli24.it)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
