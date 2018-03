Napoli are close to nabbing Lucas Torreira, according to the Corriere dello Sport. The midfield dynamo is also wanted by Everton and Inter, among others, but has made a name for himself over the last two seasons.The Partenopei are always looking for reinforcements in the middle – though they don’t tend to play a lot – and the Sampdoria man fits the bill.Napoli have already agreed to personal terms with the Uruguayan star, one based on a five-year contract worth €1.5 million a year, a sum that will increase every seson.Sampdoria are still holding out, but it appears that Napoli are ready to pay Torreira’s €25m release clause.Recent reports from the Corriere – who have good sources in the South – indicated that the 22-year-old is one of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s prime targets.The Uruguayan has already netted four times in Serie A action this season, adding an assist, though he is appreciated for his all-action approach and strong tackling.