Napoli agree terms with Serie A star, Everton and Inter target
12 March at 17:00Napoli are close to nabbing Lucas Torreira, according to the Corriere dello Sport.
The midfield dynamo is also wanted by Everton and Inter, among others, but has made a name for himself over the last two seasons.
The Partenopei are always looking for reinforcements in the middle – though they don’t tend to play a lot – and the Sampdoria man fits the bill.
Napoli have already agreed to personal terms with the Uruguayan star, one based on a five-year contract worth €1.5 million a year, a sum that will increase every seson.
Sampdoria are still holding out, but it appears that Napoli are ready to pay Torreira’s €25m release clause.
Recent reports from the Corriere – who have good sources in the South – indicated that the 22-year-old is one of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s prime targets.
The Uruguayan has already netted four times in Serie A action this season, adding an assist, though he is appreciated for his all-action approach and strong tackling.
