Napoli agrees to terms with emerging forward
19 December at 15:15Maurizio Sarri has got his man. Napoli has come to a swift agreement with Benevento forward Amato Ciciretti on a five-year contract starting in July. However, talks are ongoing as Napoli wants to bring him to Stadio Sao Paolo in January.
The 23-year-old has been one of the very few bright spots for the Witches in their historically bad first season in Serie A. Though he’s only scored twice, he’s been their leader, and has been wearing the captain’s armband.
The heavily-tattooed Ciciretti grew up in the Roma youth system before spending time on loan with various clubs. He’s enjoyed the most success with Benevento, but his contract is set to expire this summer. If they can, the Witches would like to see him move to Napoli in January so they can reap a transfer fee.
Losing their best forward won’t make much of a difference for them as their fate of relegation is all but sealed.
