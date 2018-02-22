Brazilian midfielder Allan spoke to Sky Sport, after his Napoli team almost managed to defy the odds and turnaround a 3-1 Europa League first-leg deficit in Germany against RB Leipzig this evening.



A 2-0 win for the Partenopei was not enough to see them into the next round but Allan was remaining optimistic when he declared; “We were close to producing a miracle tonight and it was still an important victory after playing so badly in the first-leg.”



He continued by explaining that; “We are disappointed to be out of the competition but now we must concentrate fully on the Serie A championship.”



“We have honoured the shirt here this evening and we had many fans in the stadium; I feel sad for them that we were eliminated.”



Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne took Napoli to the brink earlier, but coach Maurizio Sarri will be anxious to return to league action when they travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari on Monday.