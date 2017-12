An ex-Juve player visiting Napoli? Patrick Vieira (who is currently the New York City FC coach) visited Maurizio Sarri's club yesterday. Vieira (who won a World Cup with France in 1998), took several pictures with Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens, Pepe Reina and other Napoli players. He then stayed on to eat with the club as he was a special guest of De laurentiis' team. You can view some of the pictures bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.