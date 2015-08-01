Napoli and Inter remain interested in Zenit full-back

The winter transfer market is due to open in the coming days and with that comes the opportunity to strengthen ahead of the business end of the campaign. Domenico Criscito, who turns 31 today, is on the rumour mill yet again ahead of what could be a frantic month for several Serie A clubs. The Zenit left-back has constantly been linked with a return to Italy for several years now. With his contract in Russia due to expire, reports suggest he could finally be set to do just that.



Inter are determined to improve the depth of their squad and recognise that they do not currently possess sufficient quality in the full-back department. It is possible that Davide Santon could leave the Nerazzurri for Galatasaray in January, and so Luciano Spalletti would require a replacement. Indeed, the Tuscan boss coached Criscito for three years at Zenit and they continue to enjoy a very positive relationship. That said, Inter must be wary of Financial Fair Play restrictions which could hamper any prospective deal.



Meanwhile, with Faouzi Ghoulam set to be out of action until February at least, Maurizio Sarri will need a new left-back to come in and compete for a place with Mário Rui. The Partenopei are looking to be successful in Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Europa League and will therefore require at least two players per position. Criscito was born just a few kilometres from Mount Vesuvius, and could be tempted by a move to the club he almost joined back in 2011 before he opted to join the Russian Premier League giants.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)