Napoli and Juve can beat Conte’s Serie A record

Juventus and Napoli are only divided by one point in the Serie A table and still have to meet at the Allianz Stadium for the return leg. The Old Lady has won the last six Serie A titles, whilst Napoli have not been winning one for the last 30 years.



The results of both clubs have been outstanding this season. Napoli have managed to rack up 66 points in 25 games, Juventus have 65.



Now, both clubs can reach and beat Juventus record of points registered in the 2012/13 campaign. That season, Antonio Conte was in charge of the Serie A giants and managed to end the season with 102 points.



If Napoli win each one of their games till the end of the season, Maurizio Sarri’s side would finish the league with 105 for points. If it will be Juve to win every Serie A game, they’d win the league for the 7th time in their history with 104 points, beating Antonio Conte’s record.

