Serie A duo Juventus and Napoli are reportedly weighing up moves for former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pau Lopez, IlBianconero report.

Lopez, now 23, has been a regular for his La Liga club Espanyol this season, appearing 19 times already. This comes a season after the Spaniard had failed to make a single appearance during his loan stint at Tottenham, where he was a third choice behind the duo of Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

IlBianconero say that while Wojciech Szczesny is set to be Juventus’ first-choice stopper next season, the Old Lady see Lopez as the perfect second-choice to the Pole. It is said that Juventus have already had contact with Lopez’ entourage, who don’t want the player to sign a new contract at Espanyol after his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men though, will have to be vary of interest from Napoli, who are likely to let Pepe Reina leave at the end of this season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17