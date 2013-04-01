Napoli have joined Juventus in race to sign AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.



The Italy International has plenty of admirers in Italy and according to various sources he has already decided to leave his club at the end of the season. De Sciglio, 24, runs out of his contract in June 2018 and that’s why both parties are now determined to part companies at the end of the season.







​Juventus are long time admirers of the versatile Italian defender who can either play on the left and on the right. Napoli, however, are determined to enter the race to sign the out-of-favour AC Milan defender who was merciless booed by his own fans in the week-end when AC Milan lost for 2-1 against Empoli at the San Siro.



AC Milan could use De Sciglio in a player-swap deal next summer given that the rossoneri are interested in signing Napoli left-back Fauzi Ghoulam whose contract also expires in 2018.

