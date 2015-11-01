Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri spoke at a press conference on the eve of the Audi Cup match against Atletico Madrid:

AUDI CUP - "It will be tough for us, given the level of the opponents. It is an important test for the preseason. I hope the invitation to this competition is an acknowledgment for what Napoli did. We are a growing team. The four teams come from important workloads, they will also play with a non-ideal climate. I think it's a little more ‘summer soccer’ than ‘real’ soccer.”

ME, ANCELOTTI, SIMEONE AND KLOPP? - "I feel a bit like I’m intruding on them, as they have won a lot more. We'll have two games in 24 hours, so I'll use all the squad as I think they will too. It's unthinkable for these times to play 180 minutes in 2 days with the same players. We will not deploy a team A and B, but two homogeneous formations."