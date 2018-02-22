Napoli and Swansea target Younes sent to Ajax reserves after refusing to be subbed on

Few would have expected that striker Amin Younes would have remained with Ajax during the January transfer window.



Napoli were keen to add the striker to their side as they attempt to win their first Scudetto since 1990.



​However Younes opted to stay put for personal reasons.



The former Kaiserslautern striker has fallen down the pecking order at Ajax under Erik Ten Haag and he has failed to start a single Eredivisie game since returning to action in early February.



To make matters worse for the German, he was banished to the Ajax reserve team after refusing to listen to the orders of coach Erik Ten Haag who wanted him to play during a game against Heerenveeen.



Ten Haag said: “I wanted to reward Amin Younes for his work in training, but when I planned to introduce him into the game, he felt that his presence was not necessary.”