Napoli become Serie A 'Winter Champions'

A goal in the 17th minute by captain Marek Hamsik was enough to seal the victory and more importantly take the three points back to Naples for the Partenopei away against Crotone in the only Serie A fixture played tonight.



The win means that Napoli are the only team in any of Europe's top 5 highest ranking leagues not to have lost an away fixture during 2017, having won 18 fixtures and drawn only two. Impressive as that may be the win also means that Napoli are top of the Serie A at the half way point, or 'Winter Champions' as it is called in Italy.



However, Napoli will be weary of the fact that they have already been in this position two seasons ago when they led the Serie A at the half way point only to see Juventus end up lifting the Scudetto. Either way it will certainly serve as a morale booster for a team that looked like they had ran out of gas after having been knocked out of the Champions League a few weeks ago. Napoli are back and are mounting a serious title challenge, at least at the half way point of the season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)