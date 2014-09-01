Napoli-Benevento 4-0, Callejon 32 mins - Live updates
17 September at 15:40Welcome to our live coverage of Napoli-Benevento
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- The last Serie A derby between two Campania’s teams was in the 1987/88 season.
- Napoli have lost only one of the 11 home Campania’s derbies in Serie A – that defeat coming against Avellino in November 1979 (W6, D4).
- Napoli have won their last four home league games - the last time they won five consecutive home matches was in September 2016.
- Napoli have won their last eight Serie A games and have never won nine games in a row in the Italian top league in their history.
- Benevento have fired at least 15 shots in each of the first three Serie A matches, but they have scored only one goal (L3).
- Benevento have attempted the most shots on target from outside the box this season (11).
- Napoli have made the most recoveries in the oppositions half in Serie A so far this season (69).
- Benevento have won the most tackles in the top Italian league this season (46).
- Insigne has fired the most shots (13) without scoring a goal in Serie A this season.
- Napoli have won 19 of the 20 home games in which Callejon has scored a goal (D1).
- Achraf Lazaar scored the first of his three Serie A goals against Napoli (in the February 2015 for Palermo).
LIVE COVERAGE
