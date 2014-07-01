Napoli blow as Insigne ruled out of Feyenoord clash
04 December at 17:00According to Corriere dello Sport, Lorenzo Insigne is set to miss Napoli’s crucial matchday six Champions League trip to Rotterdam where they will face Feyenoord. The Italian international will not play and almost certainly won’t travel with the squad to the Netherlands either.
Maurizio Sarri and his staff are unwilling to risk his long-term fitness for the sake of one match, crucial though it is, given the fact he did not even manage to train with his teammates yesterday. He has been struggling with a muscle strain since returning from international duty a couple of weeks ago. In all probability, the 26-year-old will be available for the Partenopei’s match against Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.
This will be a concern for Vesuviani fans, who are only too well aware of the fact their team must win in order to stand any chance of qualifying for the last 16. This is of course also dependent on the result Shakhtar Donetsk can achieve at home to Pep Guardiola’s relentless Manchester City side.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
