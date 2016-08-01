Napoli have won their last four Serie A games against Bologna, scoring 19 goals (4.8 on average per game).



Napoli have scored 170 goals in 117 meetings against Bologna in Serie A, more than against any other team.



Bologna have won only one of the last eight away Serie A games against Napoli, with five defeats and two draws.



Napoli have kept three clean sheets in a row - the last time they reached four was back in November 2015.



Napoli have won 17 of the first 21 Serie A games for the first time in their history in the competition.



Bologna have conceded two or more goals in each of their last four away Serie A games, but they did win two of those matches (L2).



Napoli have gained the most points from losing positions in Serie A this season (15).



Marek Hamsik has scored nine goals against Bologna, more than against any other Serie A side.



Dries Mertens has scored seven goals against Bologna in Serie A, including two hat-tricks.