Napoli boss emerges as Inter’s alternative to Pochettino and Spalletti
14 May at 10:55Inter need to appoint a new manager in the summer and the next nerazzurri coach will be their fifth in less than one year. Several big names are being linked with the Inter job but most of them have already revealed that they won’t be moving to the San Siro in the summer.
Diego Pablo Simeone and Antonio Conte, the two leading candidates for the nerazzurri job have already rejected the chance to sign for Inter.
Roma’s Luciano Spalletti and Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino have also been added to the nerazzurri shopping list. The Italian’s contract with the giallorossi expires at the end of the season, whilst Pochettino has a € 5 million release clause that can be easily matched by Inter’s new owners Suning.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri could also be a possible candidate to take over at Inter.
The Italian has publicly requested a pay rise but Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis seems not willing to match his manager’s demand. The Italian paper claims Inter’s new director Walter Sabatini thinks extremely high of Sarri, so much so he could soon make an offer to tempt him to move to Inter.
