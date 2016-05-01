Napoli boss furious as Liverpool legend Reina wants exit
26 August at 16:30Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri his furious with Pepe Reina as the Spaniard is reported to have agreed personal terms with Psg. The Ligue 1 giants want an experienced goalkeeper and have made an opening bid to sign him, according to Il Mattino.
Napoli have rejected Psg’s € 5 million offer but they could return to Naples with a fresh offer. Reina, a former Liverpool star, has agreed to move to Psg for € 3 million-a-year.
Sarri is reportedly furious at Reina as he was promised by each Napoli star that they would not have left the San Paolo this summer as the partenopei aim to win the league this season.
Reina is one of the most important players of the azzurri squad and Sarri did not expect him to agree a move away from Napoli with one week left before the end of the summer transfer window.
Reina, however, will see his contract expire in 2018 and Napoli have failed to offer him a contract extension. He is not on good terms with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis and that’s why he would decide to leave Naples before the end of the window.
Sarri is not the only member of Napoli furious at Reina as his teammates are also reported not to agree with his decision to leave the club.
