Napoli boss hints at summer departure of Man Utd & Liverpool targets

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri talked to Italian media after the partenopei’s 3-2 win over Empoli yesterday and his words have put the azzurri fans on red alert as the Italian tactician suggested Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne could leave the club at the end of the season.



Mertens, 29, is a transfer target of Manchester United. The Belgium star is said to have met representatives of the Red Devils a couple of weeks ago and the player has put new contract talks on hold. His contract at the San Paolo expires in June 2018.



Insigne, on the other hand, is contracted with Napoli until 2019 but he has also put negotiations on hold. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of the Italy International with Liverpool that are said to have offered € 45 million to sign him this past January.



​Talking about the future of his stars yesterday, Sarri said: “There is no much a manager can do if a player and his agent have different ideas over their future. The club most solve these situations, the quicker they will be the fewer problems we’ll have.”

