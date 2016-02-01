Napoli boss Sarri believes Juventus have favourable schedule

After sealing what could prove to be a crucial victory against Atalanta, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri discussed his side’s Scudetto hopes during an interview with Sky Sport. Here is what he had to say:



“Winning here gives us great satisfaction, because we know we have made our fans very happy. We prepared for this game differently, as we have often struggled to beat Atalanta. Mertens? He has done immensely well for a while, and is on the road to recovering his best form. It was always clear that he would be back on the scoresheet before long.



“The calendar? Looking at the fixtures, Juventus have several winnable games ahead and this could put pressure on us. They will be playing before us a lot over the course of the next few weeks. These things should be looked at beforehand, and we should look to find a better solution. It is done in good faith, I’m sure, but I have some doubts over the credibility of those who decide such matters.”

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)