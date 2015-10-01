Napoli boss Sarri says ‘inadequate’ referee should be banned

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was anything but happy at the end of today’s Serie A clash against Sassuolo. The Italian tactician hit out at referee Damato after that he did not awarded Napoli a ‘clear’ penalty kick.



“We were unlucky today, no doubt about it”, Sarri told reporters at the end of the Mapei Stadium’s 2-2 stalemate.



“We were leading the game but we could not make the most of it and that’s not the first time that it happens this season. We determined the result and we played very well despite the hot weather. I’m not happy to play at this time (12.30 CET+1) but if the FA asks us play the lunch-time game there is nothing we can really do.”



“Napoli are also unlucky with Damato. When we played against Genoa in September he also did not awarded us two penalties and there was another one today. I think the foul on Mertens was a clear penalty. I don’t know if we are just unlucky or if Damato is inadequate. If he’s inadequate then he shouldn’t be refereeing anymore and should be banned.”

