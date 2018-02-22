Napoli, Careca: ‘Mertens and Milik can make the difference vs. Juventus’
22 April at 12:20During an interview with Turin-based newspaper La Stampa, former Napoli forward Antônio Careca has given his thoughts on tonight’s Scudetto showdown between Juventus and the Partenopei at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
“It will be a fantastic and difficult match between two very strong teams, divided by a timeless rivalry. To win the Scudetto, Napoli must earn at least a draw. If Juve win, it will be very difficult as they are a very experienced side and they know what it means to fight until the last second.
“Napoli play much better football, thanks to the speed of Sarri’s style. However, sometimes it is much more important to win at all costs and sacrifice your performance.
“My best memory of playing against Juventus was when I scored a hat-trick in a game which we won 5-3 in Turin.
“Who will be decisive tonight? Both teams have players who are capable of making the difference. I think Dybala and Higuaín, Mertens and Milik are top players, though the overall team effort will be much more important.
“Prediction? Obviously, I hope Napoli win. I had a fantastic time there and I am in love with the city and its people. I hope the Azzurri deliver their best performance of the season and can win the Scudetto again after all these years.”
